ACAPS Briefing note – Mozambique: Insurgency in Cabo Delgado: Escalation in 2020 (29 June 2020)

Crisis Impact Overview

• A violent insurgency in Cabo Delgado province since 2017 has affected more than 600,000 people and displaced more than 200,000 across the province (USAID 17/03/2020; ECHO 03/06/2020).

• More than 700,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance as of June 2020 (OCHA 04/06/2020).

• Conflict has escalated in 2020, with four district capitals temporarily overtaken by insurgents since March.

• The latest attack began on 28 May, when insurgents drove Mozambican forces from Macomia town. After three days of fighting, the city was recaptured by government forces. Homes, government buildings, markets, and religious sites were destroyed and at least 19 civilians were killed (ACLED 02/06/2020; ACLED 07/06/2020).

• Since March, approximately 50,000 people have fled Mocimboa da Praia and Quissanga and the 28 May attack displaced thousands in Macomia, where 30,000 IDPs were sheltering (OCHA 04/06/2020).

• A lack of shelters, limited access to food, and disease outbreaks are a concern for IDP populations.

• For background on the insurgency and constraints in Cabo Delgado, see ACAPS’ Short Note from April 2020.