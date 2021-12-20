5.4 Million Euros to Combat Humanitarian Crises in Mozambique and South Sudan as well as Anti-Personnel Mines

At the end of 2021, humanitarian crises are still on the rise: Therefore , the Austrian government approved an additional payment of 5.4 million euros from the Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF) on 15 December. The funds will be used to help combat humanitarian crises in Mozambique and South Sudan and to support the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) as well as the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (DERF) and the humanitarian NGO Geneva Call.

Mozambique has been hit hard by severe droughts, floodings and two hurricanes in 2019, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic. In keeping with our humanitarian tradition, Mozambique – which has been a priority country of the Austrian development cooperation for nearly 30 years – can continue to count on our assistance in the field even during this difficult time,

said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

The situation is similarly dramatic in South Sudan, which is affected by serious conflicts and is one of the poorest countries in the world.

7.6 million people in South Sudan suffer from hunger, and they are desperately in need of assistance. With our support, we can make an urgently needed contribution to fighting the humanitarian crisis,

continued Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Of the 5.4 million euros, two million will go to Mozambique – one million to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the rest to Austrian NGOs on site. 900,000 euros will be provided to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan. 1.4 million euros are designated for the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), a stand-by fund to provide victims of natural disasters and armed conflicts with fast and reliable help. Another one million euros will go to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent Societies; like the CERF, this fund provides a rapid, targeted and effective response to humanitarian emergency situations. Finally, the non-governmental organisation Geneva Call will receive 100,000 euros in support. For more than 20 years, it has dedicated itself to fighting anti-personnel mines.

With the disbursement of the 5.4 million euros, the funds of the AKF, which was endowed with 52.5 million euros in 2021 and thus higher than ever before, have been exhausted. In order to meet the growing need for humaniarian assistance worldwide, the AKF's funding has been continuously increased in this legislative period in accordance with the government program. Compared to 2016, this has already resulted in a tenfold increase in funding.