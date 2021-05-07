25 de Junho Temporary Site: Assessment on Community Engagement - April 2021

Following attacks in Bilibiza, Quissanga on 26 and 27 September 2020, over 2,800 families were displaced and accommodated in the Temporary Site 25 de Junho. This number continued to increase through October to over 6,000 families (over 30,000 people).

The site is made up of nine communities from Quissanga District. All communities are of the same ethnic group.

Key Findings

• Overall, 29 per cent respondents reported being able to read and write. Gender disaggregated results reveal that 7 per cent of the female respondent can read and write compared to the 56 per cent of the male respondents.

• The language spoken by all the respondent in the site is Macua (93%). The second most spoken language is Portuguese (50%).

• The most used source of information are community leaders (79%), despite only 32 per cent of the respondents trust them.

• Radio is the most trusted source of information. Of the respondents, 85 per cent have access and it was identified as the second most used source of information at the site.

• Gender disaggregated results show that a higher percentage of male respondents have access to the radio, television and mobile phones than female respondents.

• Aid workers are considered overall the third most trusted source of information, after the radio and the television. Gender disaggregated results shows that women identified aid workers as the first most trusted source of information.

• Aid workers are mainly consulted on information regarding distribution of items and materials (89%), to request for assistance (87%) and for registering complaints (76%).

• News about their place of origin (97%), the security situation at their place of origin (89%) and the security situation at the site (63%), are the most requested information among the respondents.