100,000 Euros assistance after Cyclone Kenneth

Cyclone Kenneth worsens the humanitarian situation after cyclone Idai in Mozambique. Welthungerhilfe provides 100,000 Euros for immediate assistance.

Bonn, 29th April 2019. Welthungerhilfe is providing 100,000 euros for immediate assistance to support the people affected by Cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique. Two emergency assistance experts from the organisation are on their way to the province of Cabo Delgado to determine which type of support is most urgently needed. The cyclone made landfall in the north of Mozambique on Thursday, and it has destroyed homes, ripped off roofs and blown down trees.

Now, after several days of continuous rain, there is also a risk of flooding and landslides. “The exact scale of the devastation is still impossible to predict. We fear that many people have not just lost their homes, but may also be unable to meet their basic needs, if fields and food reserves are washed away,” says Bettina Iseli, Programme Coordinator for Welthungerhilfe.

Welthungerhilfe is planning its assistance operation in close collaboration with its Alliance2015 partner Ayuda en Acción, which has been active in the region for many years, as well as the local authorities and other international organisations. “Some regions are still cut off from the outside world because of the rains. Combined with the tense security situation in the north of Mozambique, this makes it harder to plan and implement the assistance operation,” says Bettina Iseli.

Just six weeks ago, Cyclone Idai caused severe devastation in Mozambique and its neighbouring countries Zimbabwe and Malawi. Welthungerhilfe has provided 2.1 million euros for emergency assistance and reconstruction in the three countries. In Mozambique alone, Welthungerhilfe is currently working with its Alliance2015 partners Cesvi and Concern Worldwide to provide hygiene kits and urgently needed household supplies for 5,000 families in Nhamatanda, about 100 km north-west of the port of Beira.

