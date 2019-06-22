100 days after Cyclone Idai: Six reasons why Mozambique is still in crisis

It's 100 days since Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique, causing massive flooding and leaving behind a path of destruction. More than 600 people died and an unknown number are still missing, while over 1.8 million people need humanitarian assistance. Six weeks after Idai hit, Mozambique was hit by Cyclone Kenneth, impacting more than 370,000 people in the North. This was the first time in recorded history that Mozambique has been hit by two cyclones in the same season, raising serious concerns about the destruction climate change will wreak in the future.

The tireless work of the Government, with national and international humanitarian organizations, backed up by the international community meant we assisted more than 2 million people with emergency food, water, shelter and medicine. But people will feel the full impact of the cyclones for months and years to come, as farmers have lost nearly 800,000 hectares of crops, and entire villages will need to be rebuilt.

So, 100 days on, here are six reasons why people in Mozambique still urgently need our help:

