22 Jun 2019

100 days after Cyclone Idai: Six reasons why Mozambique is still in crisis

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 Jun 2019 View Original

It's 100 days since Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique, causing massive flooding and leaving behind a path of destruction. More than 600 people died and an unknown number are still missing, while over 1.8 million people need humanitarian assistance. Six weeks after Idai hit, Mozambique was hit by Cyclone Kenneth, impacting more than 370,000 people in the North. This was the first time in recorded history that Mozambique has been hit by two cyclones in the same season, raising serious concerns about the destruction climate change will wreak in the future.

The tireless work of the Government, with national and international humanitarian organizations, backed up by the international community meant we assisted more than 2 million people with emergency food, water, shelter and medicine. But people will feel the full impact of the cyclones for months and years to come, as farmers have lost nearly 800,000 hectares of crops, and entire villages will need to be rebuilt.

So, 100 days on, here are six reasons why people in Mozambique still urgently need our help:

Reda more on Exposure

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.