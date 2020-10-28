UNHCR Morocco - Fact sheet, September 2020

Morocco is both a transit and a host country with 11,960 refugees and asylum seekers from over 40 countries.

UNHCR ensures access to asylum procedures and protection of refugees in Morocco while working closely with Moroccan authorities under the framework of the National Strategy for Immigration and Asylum (SNIA).

With the progressive lifting of movement restriction measures, UNHCR and its partners have worked actively to make sure that their services continue to be accessible both physically and remotely for refugees in Morocco.

Working with Partners