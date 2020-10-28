Morocco + 11 more
UNHCR Morocco - Fact sheet, September 2020
Morocco is both a transit and a host country with 11,960 refugees and asylum seekers from over 40 countries.
UNHCR ensures access to asylum procedures and protection of refugees in Morocco while working closely with Moroccan authorities under the framework of the National Strategy for Immigration and Asylum (SNIA).
With the progressive lifting of movement restriction measures, UNHCR and its partners have worked actively to make sure that their services continue to be accessible both physically and remotely for refugees in Morocco.
Working with Partners
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is UNHCR’s main government counterpart. UNHCR also collaborates with key ministries, the Royal Gendarmerie, academic partners and other institutions.
UNHCR is actively engaged with its partners : Fondation Orient-Occident (FOO), Association Marocaine de Planification Familiale (AMPF), Organisation Marocaine des Droits Humains (OMDH), Association Marocaine d’Appui à la Promotion de la Petite Entreprise (AMAPPE) and Conseil National des Droits de l’Homme (CNDH).
In Oujda, Tangier and Casablanca, UNHCR has established Protection Working Groups (GTP) to better identify and protect refugees and asylum seekers. These groups are composed of civil society actors, institutional partners, regional human rights commissions and UN agencies.
Alongside UN agencies, UNHCR is involved in the UNDAF process as well as in the thematic groups on migration, gender, AIDS, youth, communication (UNCG) and monitoring and evaluation. In September 2016, UNHCR and other UN agencies jointly signed a common programming framework with MCMREAM to support the implementation of the National Strategy for Immigration and Asylum (SNIA).
UNHCR is also actively collaborating with journalists, civil society members and the private sector to improve the protection environment for refugees and asylum seekers.