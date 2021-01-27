UNESCO Provides Morocco with 7 Earthquake Early Warning Equipment

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) mobilized, between January 17 and 21, 2021, seven high-tech earthquake early warning equipment for the benefit of the National Center for Scientific and Technical Research (CNRST).

These high-tech early warning equipment, one of which has been installed at the National Institute of Geophysics (ING) and the others in the cities of Kénitra, Larache, Tangier, Al Hoceima, Nador and Fez, will allow to detect quakes just before their occurrence and to launch warning messages through loudspeakers, said a press release from the UN Organization.

The same source added that this equipment, fruit of the mobilization by the UNESCO Office for the Maghreb of a donation provided by the Japanese company "Challenge Company Limited" for the benefit of the CNRST, are also of great use for tsunami warning and can trigger the immediate shutdown of certain sensitive equipment such as machines at nuclear power plants, trains and elevators.

In view of Morocco's geographical location which exposes several areas of the country to the risk of earthquakes, Morocco has for several years implemented a research policy in the field of seismology, through the extension of the seismological network managed by the ING under the CNRST, and through numerous research works and field missions carried out by Moroccan universities, the press release added.

MAP 26 January 2021