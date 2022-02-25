Morocco + 1 more

Understanding the mixed migration landscape in Morocco - Briefing Paper, February 2022

This paper seeks to provide an overview of the mixed migration context for people on the move in Morocco, with a focus on Morocco as a country of destination and transit for refugees and migrants travelling along the Western Mediterranean Route and the Atlantic Route. In so doing, it aims to help fill a gap in migration research, as data and research on issues of mixed migration in Morocco are still limited.

