18 Jan 2019

UAE Embassy provides humanitarian aid to unprivileged families in Morocco.

Report
from Government of the United Arab Emirates
Published on 18 Jan 2019

The UAE Embassy in the Kingdom of Morocco has distributed food and humanitarian aid to underprivileged people in Morocco's mountainous region as part of the brotherly relations and humanitarian cooperation between both countries.

Ali Salim Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Morocco, affirmed that this initiative is aimed at alleviating the suffering of needy people due to the difficult climatic conditions.

He added that it also falls under the series of initiatives carried out by the UAE Embassy under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He pledged that the embassy will carry out more charitable and humanitarian initiatives during the coming period in various parts of Morocco, thus enhancing the spirit of solidarity between the two brotherly countries.

The beneficiaries, in turn, expressed their thanks and appreciation for the UAE initiative, expressing their hope to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Morocco in social and developmental fields.

The launch ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials from both sides.

