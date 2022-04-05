Morocco

Reducing the impacts of drought in Morocco: How the MENAdrought project is supporting Morocco to enhance its water and food security

Format
Assessment
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

The MENAdrought project aims to provide tools to anticipate, prepare for and mitigate drought impacts; by enhancing self-reliance capacities, and supporting ownership of the drought-management responses with the help of open-source data and software. In the past, Morocco experienced spells of drought about once every decade. But since the 1970s, extreme drought has become a more regular element of the country's climate.

In Morocco, in collaboration with officials from the government, IWMI and partners will develop a drought framework encompassing institutional planning and the work of a task force on drought management. The technology and framework will initially be developed for the economically and socially important Souss-Massa and Oum Er-Rbia river basins, which have many sectoral water users – from cities to agriculture. The work will then be scaled up across the nation.

Related Content