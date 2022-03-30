MSME resilience in Morocco in the face of COVID-19

Authored by:

Nichola Beyers (Cenfri)

Rochelle Jacobs (Cenfri)

Jeremy Gray (Cenfri)

Research support by:

Lucia Schlemmer (Cenfri), Nomahlubi Mavikela

(Cenfri), and Mishkah Abrahams (Cenfri)

Reviewed by:

Fatima Benjaddi (GIZ),

Mariia Skupova (Allianz Re), and

Simone Ruiz-Vergote (Allianz Re)

This study was commissioned by the global project on “Developing Risk Management Approaches for Climate Risks”, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in partnership with Allianz Reinsurance. The aim of this research is to analyse and identify a) the risks (perceived and experienced) faced by Moroccan MSMEs, b) the different mechanisms that they used to face these risks and c) potential opportunities to enhance MSMEs’ resilience and risk management abilities.

Micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are vital to the Moroccan economy, accounting for more than 30% of gross domestic product (GDP) and representing more than 70% of jobs. Despite the significant contribution of MSMEs to economic growth and livelihoods in Morocco, their development has been constrained by challenges that precede the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has and continues to increase MSMEs’ vulnerability to the risks that they were facing before the outbreak of the pandemic – and to a range of new ones.