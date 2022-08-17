Morocco - Forest fire (JRC-GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2022)

-
A forest fire reportedly broke out on 15 August in the Koudiat Taifour forest, near M'diq town (Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima Region, northern Morocco), resulting in casualties.
According to media reports, three firefighters died and two others were injured during operations. The forest fire has affected an approximate area of 120 ha.
Rescuers are continuing their efforts to control the forest fire, and prevent it from spreading to densely populated areas.
According to the Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire risk is expected to be from very high to extreme on 17-19 August over most of Morocco, including M'diq town.