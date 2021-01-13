Morocco
Morocco - Floods (MarocMeteo, UNITAR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 January 2021)
- Flash floods and floods caused by heavy rainfall have been affecting parts of Morocco, particularly Casablanca, since 6 January.
- According to media reports, one person died and four were injured in Casablanca. Several houses have been damaged and a number of roads are not accessible due to floodwaters.
- The International Charter Space and Major Disasters (694) was activated on 13 January for Morocco, in order to support damage assessment.
- No heavy rainfall is forecast over Morocco on 13-14 January.