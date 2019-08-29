Morocco - Flash flood (MarocMeteo, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 August 2019)
Following heavy rain across Taroudant Province (southern Morocco), flash floods on 28 August resulted in 7 fatalities and several missing people in Imi Ntiyaret municipality (Ighern District).
Search and rescue operations are ongoing, while orange weather alerts for local thunderstorms have been issued for several provinces of Morocco.
Heavy rainfall will continue to affect central areas of Morocco over 29-30 August.