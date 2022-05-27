Morocco: Factsheet (April 2022)

Morocco is both a transit and a host country, with 19,620 refugees and asylum seekers registered with UNHCR from more than 48 countries.

UNHCR works to ensure access to asylum procedures and protection of refugees in Morocco, while working closely with Moroccan authorities under the framework of the National Strategy for Immigration and Asylum (SNIA).

With the number of refugees and asylum seekers having almost doubled in the last two years, UNHCR and its partners are actively working to ensure adequate response to increasing protection needs.