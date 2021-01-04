Morocco Economic Monitor Fall 2020: From Relief to Recovery [EN/AR/FR]

The COVID-19 pandemic has abruptly interrupted more than two decades of sustained socio-economic progress in Morocco. In 2020 the country will suffer its first recession since mid-1990s, and the economic contraction registered in the second quarter (broadly coinciding with the confinement) is the largest on record. This is the result of the combined supply, demand and external shocks triggered by the pandemic, but also of the effects of adverse weather conditions on agricultural output. The crisis is having a severe impact on jobs and household incomes, generating a spike in unemployment and a deterioration of poverty and vulnerability indicators.

Although the Moroccan economy exhibits some signs of recovery, the situation remains fragile given that epidemiological trends are worse now than they were during the first wave of contagions. Although the economy is still contracting, the last few months have witnessed a partial recovery of mobility indicators, and certain exports have resumed their pre-pandemic expansion.

However, after a relatively mild first wave, the number of contagions began to pick up in the aftermath of the confinement, and Morocco is now struggling to flatten the curve and reduce the pressure of COVID-19 on its health system. In this uncertain context, we expect real GDP to contract by 6.3 percent in 2020, and to return to its pre-pandemic level only in 2022.

As in much of the world, the current crisis will lead to a considerable increase in indebtedness. Tax revenues have collapsed, and public spending has been crucial to confront the health emergency and to sustain households’ income. This has understandably put an end to the fiscal consolidation efforts of the past few years, and we now project the public deficit to increase to 7.8 percent GDP in 2020 and public debt to reach 76 percent of GDP. The current account deficit is also expected to increase to 6 percent of GDP this year.

Despite the severity of the crisis, Morocco is better placed than other emerging economies to weather this storm thanks to the credibility of its macro-fiscal framework, to its relatively large external buffers and to its good access to international financial markets.

The Moroccan authorities have put forward an ambitious recovery strategy. The government intends to mobilize close to 11 percent of GDP in the form of loan guarantees, direct equity injections in Moroccan corporates, and to give a new impulse to infrastructure-related Public-Private-Partnerships. To this end, a new strategic investment fund is being created, and the Central Guarantee Agency is being transformed into a limited company. In addition, various important structural reforms have been announced, including the generalization of health insurance, a revamping of the social protection system around a universalization of family allowances, the streamlining of Morocco’s large network of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and a number of measures to especially support the SME sector in the recovery.

The follow-up Enterprise Survey conducted by the World Bank in Morocco after the outbreak, provides new evidence on the large and persistent impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the formal private sector. Among its most relevant results,

6.1 percent of surveyed formal sector firms are reported to have ceased their operations, and as many as 86.9 percent report a fall in sales of, on average, 50.4 percent of their pre-pandemic level. The survey also provides information about the coping strategies of Moroccan enterprises, which includes a growing use of the government’s lines of support, a reduction in the number of worked hours (but, comparatively, less lay-offs than in other countries), the use of internal funds to meet cash flow shortages, and increasing business activity online.

Going forward, the current crisis provides a window of opportunity to remove the constraints that in the past have limited the development of a more dynamic private sector. In the short run, using all available policy space to inject liquidity and equity into the private sector is still essential to prevent liquidity problems from turning into a wave of corporate insolvency. With a longer-term perspective, Morocco could stimulate competition and level the playing field for new entrants in goods and services markets, while upgrading its human capital and institutional frameworks. In addition, appropriate industrial policies would help to consolidate Morocco’s position as a nearshoring destination for multinational companies and thus to take advantage of the strategic opportunities that could emerge globally in the postpandemic world.

Executive summary is included in French and Arabic