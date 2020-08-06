IOM Morocco Report n°4 COVID-19 - From 1 April to 14 June 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in Morocco (8793 cases confirmed on 14-06-2020, www.covidmaroc. ma for more information) has led to the declaration of a state of health emergency by the public authorities as an unavoidable measure to limit the spread of the virus. A series of preventive directives have been put in place to guarantee the application of the state of emergency which began on March 20 and was extended to June 23. Main measures have been the closure of borders, schools, mosques, hammams, restaurants, cafes and shops (except commercial activities and vital services), the restriction of movement and prohibition of gatherings to ensure social distancing, including a daily curfew during Ramadan at 6 p.m. and the mandatory use of masks since April 7.