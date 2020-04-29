GIEWS Country Brief: Morocco 29-April-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Unfavourable prospects for 2020 crop due to production drought and high temperatures

Wheat imports expected to increase owing to below‑average domestic production

Food price inflation remains low

Unfavourable prospects for 2020 crop production

Harvesting of the 2020 winter grains will start in the second half of May. Crop conditions in the southwestern parts of the country (including Marrakech-Safi and Casablanca-Settat regions) are poor due to the late onset of the rains that delayed plantings and drought conditions since the beginning of the year following below‑average precipitation amounts coupled with high temperatures. While planting in northern Morocco and Oriental Region took place on time, dry weather conditions and high temperatures from January to March affected growth and decreased yield potential. Rains in late March and April proved to be too late for a production recovery for winter grains already at filling to maturing stages.

The total area of winter cereals to be harvested in 2020 is estimated at 3.8 million hectares, about 20 percent below the average of 4.7 million hectares. Local reports indicate that, given the low rainfall amounts and the general expectations of low yields, farmers refrained from mid‑season application of plant protection materials and fertilizers. Farmers in the most affected areas have decided to let their livestock to graze the fields instead of harvesting.

Preliminary forecasts point to a total cereal production of about 4.1 million tonnes, almost one‑fourth lower than the previous year’s already weather‑stricken harvest and about 50 percent below average. Wheat production is expected to decrease from 4.1 million tonnes gathered last year to 3 million tonnes, a decline of almost 50 percent compared to the average.

To protect the livestock farmers affected by the drought, the Government announced a "Safeguard of Livestock Programme” which includes the distribution of 250 000 tonnes of subsidized barley feed.

Wheat imports to increase in 2020/21 owing to constrained domestic production

The country relies heavily on wheat imports to cover its consumption needs. A second consecutive year of drought increased the cereal import requirements in the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June) to 9.4 million tonnes, about 7 percent more than in 2019/20 and almost 30 percent above average. The European Union and Black Sea countries supply most of the common “soft” wheat, while Canada is the traditional supplier of “durum” wheat.

The country traditionally uses tariffs on wheat imports to protect local producers from foreign competition and revises the duties on a periodic basis depending on the supply and demand situation in the country. Import tariffs for “soft” wheat have been suspended until 15 June 2020.

Due to the excess milling capacity in the country, limited quantities of wheat flour, couscous and pasta are exported to neighbouring countries.

Food price inflation remains low

The food price inflation in March 2020 recorded a 3 percent decrease on a yearly basis. In the last five years, food inflation was very contained ranging from a negative 3 to a positive 4 percent. In spite of the country’s high import dependency rate, the impact of the changes in international prices on domestic prices is mitigated by Government subsidies. In 2019, some 600 000 tonnes of common wheat flour were subsidized, down from 650 000 tonnes subsidized in 2018. The “durum” wheat market is not regulated.

COVID-19 and measures adopted by the Government

The Government declared a “Health State of Emergency” on 20 March 2020 restricting the movement of people and closing non‑essential public spaces. To support the informal sector workers, the Government is providing between USD 80 to USD 120 per month to the families in need. Special provisions were also introduced for formal employees affiliated with the National Social Security Fund who lost their jobs.

In addition to suspending customs duties on common wheat in response to unfavourable production prospects, starting from 1 April 2020, the Government suspended customs duties on durum wheat, lentils, chickpeas and beans to maintain the markets supplied in preparation for Ramadan.

No disruptions in national and export agricultural supply chains were reported.