21 May 2019

GIEWS Country Brief: Morocco 21-May-2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 21 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (220.25 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Spring drought constrained 2019 production prospects

  • Wheat imports expected to increase owing to belowaverage domestic production

  • Food price inflation remains low

Spring drought constrained 2019 production prospects

Harvesting of the 2019 winter grains will start in the second half of May and production prospects are not favourable. Aboveaverage precipitation across the main growing areas between September and December provided abundant moisture for early planting in October and consequent emergence of wheat crops under favourable moisture conditions. However, rainfall deficits between January and March affected growth and decreased yield potential, particularly in the western and northern part of the country. Rains in April proved to be too late for a production recovery.

The total area planted with winter cereals in 2018 was 4.7 million hectares, close to 4.6 million hectares planted in the previous year. The utilization of certified seeds remained unchanged at 300 000 tonnes compared to the previous season. Local reports indicate that, given the low rainfall amounts and the general expectations of low yields, farmers refrained from mid-season application of plant protection materials and fertilizers.

The Government’s preliminary forecasts from late April 2019 point to a cereal production of about 6.4 million tonnes, more than one-third lower than the previous year’s exceptional harvest of 10.5 million tonnes and about 25 percent below average.
Wheat production is expected to decrease from 7.3 million tonnes gathered last year to 4.9 million tonnes, a decline of almost 20 percent compared to the average.

The Government supports wheat production by establishing a reference price for purchasing local wheat (MAD 2 800 per tonne in 2019, unchanged from 2018, equivalent to USD 290 per tonne) and by providing a storage premium to store wheat in licensed facilities.

