First Surgery Benefiting a Refugee in Execution of a UNHCR/CNOM Agreement

A first surgery for a sub-Saharan refugee was performed Wednesday at a clinic in Rabat, as part of a partnership agreement between the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the National Council of the Order of Physicians (CNOM).

This operation is in line with the national immigration and asylum policy, initiated in accordance with the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI with the aim of promoting access to health care for refugees and asylum seekers.

"This surgery has freed me from several months of suffering," told MAP Sal Ibrahima, a sub-Saharan refugee who benefited from the operation, while highlighting the quality of health care offered.

"I hope that this agreement remains in force and that other sick refugees can benefit from similar health care," he said, praising UNHCR and CNOM for this noble human initiative.

President of the regional council of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra of the national order of physicians, Badeiaa Falky Zaki, for her part, said that access to health care is among the priorities of the agreement and that refugees will be able to benefit from consultations, medical care or surgery free of charge.

According to Falky Zaki, psychological counseling and psychiatric consultations are also provided for in the agreement.

The gastroenterologist and attending physician of Sal Ibrahima, Prof. Mustapha Benazzouz, noted that the clinic is actively engaged in this partnership with a human face in collaboration with UNHCR and CNOM.

Rima Lablaili, head of partnership at the UNHCR, highlighted the importance of this agreement for all refugees and asylum seekers in Morocco, while welcoming the humanitarian solidarity action deployed by Moroccan specialists in support of sub-Saharan refugees.

Under the agreement, the National Council of the Order of Physicians is committed to supporting refugee and asylum-seeking populations by providing consultations in various medical specialties, including psychology, by volunteer physicians.

MAP 01 October 2020