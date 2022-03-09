Ecosystem-Based Adaptation in the Mediterranean Region 2019-2022 - Factsheet

INTRODUCTION

The Mediterranean Sea region is suffering from the impacts of climate change on its coasts, worsened by rapid urbanization and high rates of deforestation and ecosystem degradation.

A new project is strengthening the capacities of countries in the Mediterranean region to adapt to climate change through the promotion of ‘ecosystem-based adaptation’, and to access international climate financing, with a view to influencing wider development processes in the region.

Ecosystem-based adaptation is the holistic strategy of using ecosystems – and the services they provide – to reduce the negative impacts of climate change on communities.