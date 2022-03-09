Morocco + 5 more
Ecosystem-Based Adaptation in the Mediterranean Region 2019-2022 - Factsheet
INTRODUCTION
The Mediterranean Sea region is suffering from the impacts of climate change on its coasts, worsened by rapid urbanization and high rates of deforestation and ecosystem degradation.
A new project is strengthening the capacities of countries in the Mediterranean region to adapt to climate change through the promotion of ‘ecosystem-based adaptation’, and to access international climate financing, with a view to influencing wider development processes in the region.
Ecosystem-based adaptation is the holistic strategy of using ecosystems – and the services they provide – to reduce the negative impacts of climate change on communities.
The project is being implemented in 6 Mediterranean countries – Albania, Algeria, Libya, Montenegro, Morocco and Tunisia.
CLIMATE IMPACTS
The Mediterranean Sea region, a ‘climate change hotspot’, will suffer multiple stresses stemming from higher temperatures, a 10-20% drop in rainfall, increased soil degradation and desertification, and more severe droughts and storms, impacting agricultural production, forests and coastal areas.
For example, Morocco’s Tanger-Tétouan-Al Hoceima coastal region, an economic hub inhabited by some 3.5 million people, is threatened by sea level rise, flooding, and higher temperatures with decreased rainfall. Likewise, in Montenegro, climate change impacts are threatening the economic gains the country has achieved since its independence in 2006.
Rapid urban growth, water pollution and deforestation are exacerbating climate impacts along the Mediterranean coasts, particularly due to the way in which ecosystems provide defences and buffers against climate impacts.