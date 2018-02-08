Cold Wave: Around 44K Families Benefited from foodstuff and Blanket Distribution Operation

A total of 43,896 families in 22 provinces have benefited from the foodstuff and blanket distribution operation, as part of efforts to open up areas hit by snowfall and a sharp drop in temperature.

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, this operation concerns a total of 514,000 people in 1,205 villages in 169 communes.

The various services of the said Ministry have been mobilized, in coordination with the ministries and departments concerned, in addition to local stakeholders, to take the necessary emergency measures, using all logistical means and human resources to provide assistance and help citizens face the negative effects of the cold wave and snowfall, the ministry added.

The same source also highlighted the implementation of the global national plan to reduce the effects of the cold snap and alleviate its impact on inhabitants, saying that this plan is set up every year since 2009 by the Ministry of Interior in accordance with a participatory approach involving all local stakeholders.

This plan provides for a set of anticipatory measures, including reviving the command and control centre at the level of the same Ministry as well as the provincial monitoring and follow-up committees.

-MAP-05/02/18