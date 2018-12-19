ACAPS Briefing Note: Morocco - Migrants in Ouled Ziane, Casablanca (18 December 2018)

Moroccan authorities have dismantled shelters and arrested over 6,500 migrants between July and September 2018, forcing thousands of migrants to increasingly move to cities, and away from makeshift shelters in forests near Tangier and Nador, where they waited to cross the Mediterranean sea to reach Europe (CTV News 09/12/2018; Al Jazeera 12/12/2018). There are various informal urban camps that are likely to have an increasing number of migrants in Morocco. The informal camp in Ouled Ziane, Casablanca is one such camps with an increasing number of migrants reported since the beginning of December 2018 (CTV News 09/12/2018).

The winter months (December to March) will bring conditions less favourable for crossing the sea, and make it likely that additional migrants will move away from northern Morocco and toward cities over the coming months (Start 06/11/2017). The colder weather, and the increasingly overcrowded camps, particularly in Ouled Ziane in Casablanca will likely lead to increased shelter and NFI needs. Recent fires have destroyed shelters and NFIs, further adding to migrant needs. The increasing number of migrants will strain already limited WASH facilities, and there is an increased risk of the spread of communicable diseases. Migrants are likely to continue to face protection needs, due to clashes with national authorities and tensions between host communities and migrants.