TİKA's Erenler Sofrası is in Montenegro

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has begun distributing the food packages which will be delivered to 2,000 families in Montenegro as part of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan Program.

Since the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey declared 2021 as the Year of Yunus Emre and Turkish Language, the Year of Haji Bektash Veli and the Year of Ahi Evran; TİKA has been carrying out projects to share the fruitfulness and the joy of Ramadan under the name of “Erenler Sofrası”.

TİKA's Erenler Sofrası aid packages have firstly been delivered to 250 families living in Plav and Gusinje, located in Northern Montenegro. As a result of the programs that have been planned in cooperation with the Islamic Community of Montenegro, aid packages consisting of food and cleaning supplies will be delivered to a total of 2,000 needy families from 13 different cities in Montenegro.

Having accelerated the distribution procedures in other regions of Montenegro, TİKA will keep on contributing to the solidarity and sharing culture in Montenegro, which is a legacy of Turkey, thanks to “Erenler Sofrası”.