TİKA Reached 2,000 Families in Montenegro

As part of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan Program, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed Ramadan packages to 2,000 families in Montenegro.

Within the scope of the decision of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey to declare 2021 as the Year of Yunus Emre and Turkish Language, the Year of Haji Bektash Veli and the Year of Ahi Evran, TİKA has been carrying out projects to share the fruitfulness of Ramadan under the name “Erenler Sofrası”.

TİKA's “Erenler Sofrası” packages have been delivered to needy people in 13 cities of Montenegro, namely in Rožaje, Plav, Gusinje, Bijelo Polje in Northern Montenegro as well as Bar and Ulcinj in Southern Montenegro.

As part of the “Erenler Sofrası” activities, which represent the culture of sharing and solidarity in Turkey, Ramadan packages consisting of 90 tonnes of food and hygiene supplies have been delivered to a total of 2,000 families.