QRCS provides socioeconomic support for COVID-19 victims in Montenegro

January 10th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded a project to address the socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak in Montenegro, in order to reduce the impact on the wellbeing of the affected communities.

With a total $20,000 funding from QRCS, the Red Cross of Montenegro was able to secure protective supplies for those who cannot afford to purchase such products.

The COVID-19 situation in Montenegro is very challenging, with increasing numbers of infected and hospitalized persons. Given the overall population of that small European country, the current figures in Montenegro are among the worst in the region.

The Red Cross of Montenegro procured basic relief items, such as hygiene kits, as the number of socially vulnerable people is constantly increasing. In addition to people who were vulnerable before, now there are new categories of people who need support since they lost their jobs.

The partner National Society reached out to these people through its local branches and base of volunteers. Thanks to the support from QRCS, they procured 1,500 hygiene kits across the country.

Special focus was put on the inmates of social care centers and prone older persons. In addition to the hygiene items and sanitizers, food parcels were distributed to some families.

This joint effort is estimated to have helped around 4,800 persons. The purchase was conducted through a public tender, to ensure maximum integrity and transparency.

This project is part of QRCS’s initiative to back the fellow National Societies in 22 countries across six continents, aimed at protecting 320,000 persons against the virus, with a total budget of QR 2,236,827.

These countries are: Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Laos, Vanuatu, Ethiopia, Chad, Senegal, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Mali, Sierra Leone, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru, and Panama.

The list of activities conducted by QRCS in support of those countries includes provision of equipment and supplies for health facilities, provision of medicines and medical supplies, protection for medical professionals and volunteers, provision of food and shelter for families worst affected by loss of income, and provision of protective supplies (masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc.).