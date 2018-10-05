Montenegro: Population movement Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) - DREF n° MDRME007 update n° 1

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operation Update no. 1 is issued to inform about a two-month extension of the DREF operation timeframe, as well as the changes occurred during the first two months of the implementation timeframe of the EPoA.

Given the unexpectedly higher number of beneficiaries supported by the different type of services in the first two months of the implementation period (up to 2,000 persons) and the newly identified target groups, the number of beneficiaries is foreseen to increase beyond the planned figure by the end date of the operation.

While this operation aimed to assist migrants entering and exiting Montenegro, including those waiting outside the reception centre and those staying in the alternative accommodation, a new group of people with special vulnerability emerged, which resulted from their unique situation in the country. According to the law, migrants who expressed intention to apply for asylum have 15 days to file their request. Considering this, there are two groups of migrants entering in difficult situation by not adhering to the law:

Migrants who express their intention to apply for asylum, but do not file their request in the hope of succeeding to continue with their journey to the EU countries through Bosnia and Herzegovina. With the tightening border control most of them need to make several attempts, which often leads to the expiration of the 15-day period, after which they are not allowed to submit their request anymore.

Migrants who filed their request, nevertheless, they continue with their journey and manage to enter Bosnia and Herzegovina. Again, given the tightening border control of the Border Police of Bosnia and Herzegovina, many of these migrants are caught and returned to Montenegro.

Migrants ending up in any of the above situations are considered to be staying illegally in Montenegro, therefore are not eligible for any kind of humanitarian and legal assistance. That said, these categories of migrants stay invisible to asylum system without access to accommodation, food, hygiene or medical care. Currently, the Red Cross of Montenegro (RCM) is the only organization providing humanitarian assistance to this group.

In addition, the Red Cross of Montenegro was requested at several occasions by the Management of the Reception and Detention Centres to assist the migrants in the centres with hygiene and clothing items as well as first aid kits, due to the exhaustion of their own resources and unsecure budget for procurement of these items. RCM, having these items on stock could fulfil the request for this additional support, however, this also led to the aforementioned increase in the number of targeted beneficiaries.

To ensure continuous support to the newly arriving migrants also in the coming winter period, RCM is requesting a twomonth extension of the DREF operation with an additional budget of CHF 170,940 (bringing the total budget of the operation to CHF 370,787), which will serve the needs of an additional 1,500 beneficiaries. Although the activities will remain the same (distribution of food and non-food items, including first aid kits and hygiene promotion materials), the number of the to-be distributed items is increased to be able to meet the needs of the newly arrived migrants as well as those of the newly identified target groups in the extended period. Furthermore, the clothing items procured and distributed in the course of the extended period will be adapted to winter conditions, therefore the unit cost of these items is increased along with the quantity.

Funds for the DREF operation were transferred on 6 July 2018. As a result, the implementation of activities started with a slight delay. The procurement procedure for food and NFIs required time, therefore, the distribution of the items commenced late July 2018.