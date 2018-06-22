Montenegro: Population movement Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) - DREF n° MDRME007

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

In August 2017 the so called “Adriatic route” opened and since then there has been rather a huge migrant influx and transit through Montenegro towards Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The entry point is the green border near the border crossing Bozaj (along the railway and along the valley called Nikina Uvala). Currently there is one main exit point in the city of Pljevlja in the northern part of the country, which borders Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina (migrants cross near the border crossing at Metaljka). As the number of migrants in Montenegro increased, the number of asylum requests grew from 20 per month to 470 in April 2018, which is the highest monthly number in the last 5 years. The daily influx ranges from 15 to 50 migrants.

The migrants get accommodated in different locations: the reception center in Spuz (capacity 75 beds), an alternative accommodation in Podgorica (a rented motel, capacity 100 beds) and the detention center in Spuz (capacity 50 beds) used as a reception center in case of a need.

Accommodation capacities are already exhausted. Lack of accommodation at the current exit point in Pljevlja presents another problem. Here people sleep in the city park without access to food, clothes and hygiene items, while waiting for the right moment to cross the border. The assistance (food and water) to migrants trying to exit the country is provided through the RC local branch. However, these supplies have been exhausted and the RC local branch is unable to provide shelter to migrants. Since the RCM capacities are exhausted, the Naional Society decided to ask for assistance from the IFRC DREF.

Besides, the number of people intending to stay in Montenegro increases every day. The RCM has access to all migrants, except for those in the detention center. Because crossing towards EU countries is getting more and more difficult, migrants show interest in staying in Montenegro. Through individual and group consulations with migrants the RCM concluded that about 10 percent of them are interested in staying in Montenegro. Those who wish to stay have been in the counrry for more than a month already and mainly trying to find a private accommodation with financial assistance from UNHCR. The RCM has been providing assistance to them in integration and communication with relevant stakeholders. For people interested in staying and integrating into the Montenegrin society, the RCM organizes language courses, provides assistance in school for asylum seeking children, assists in communication with landlords etc. However, lack of the state integration system, impossibility to work and the lengthy asylum request processing made these people return to Greece or proceed to Western Europe.

The needs of migrants, including those who seek asylum, have already exhausted the capacities of all relevant stakeholders and the operation team of the Government of Montenegro requested deeper involvement of the RCM.