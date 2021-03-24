Montenegro Fact Sheet, February 2021

At the GRF in 2019, Montenegro pledged to harmonize its asylum system with EU standards, increase reception capacities, foster refugee integration and support regional reinforcement of asylum.

At the 2019 ExCom High-Level Segment on Statelessness, Montenegro pledged to end statelessness by 2024 and resolve the legal status of all refugees from former Yugoslavia with unstable legal status.

Montenegro is a regional front-runner in EU accession, albeit with pending comprehensive reforms in key areas, including those affecting persons of concern (Chapters 23 and 24).