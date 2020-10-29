Humanitarian aid for a nursing home in Montenegro

IHH delivered various needs to the elderly of Bosnians, Serbs, Montenegrins and Albanians in the Pljevlja Nursing Home.

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation continues to distribute aids from our donors to the oppressed and needy all over the world. As a part of these operations, IHH delivered humanitarian aid to the Pljevlja Nursing Home in Pljevlja, Montenegro. 50 people benefitted from the various aid items including blankets and quilt covers.

With this project, as a part of the Covid-19 measures, a 5 month-supply of masks, gloves, surgical aprons, no-touch thermometers and pulse-meters were delivered to the nursing home.

Food and hygiene aid for 250 families

IHH also distributed food and hygiene packets in the region. 250 orphaned and needy families benefitted from this program.