Coronavirus: further assistance delivered to Western Balkans from rescEU and the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

The EU is sending further protective FFP2 masks and gowns to Montenegro and North Macedonia from rescEU – the common European reserve of medical equipment created to help countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

At the same time, Slovakia has also offered FFP2, FFP3 and surgical masks, as well as hygiene packs, blankets, tents and generators to North Macedonia via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

“The rescEU reserve and the EU Civil Protection Mechanism continue to prove their value in delivering assistance to those in need. Personal Protective Equipment is essential as we continue fighting against the coronavirus. We are now sending more than 130,000 additional protective masks to Montenegro and North Macedonia on top of previous deliveries. I thank Germany for hosting and transporting the rescEU equipment as well as Slovakia for their generosity towards our neighbours in the Western Balkans,” said Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.

This support comes on top of 520,000 masks already delivered from the rescEU reserve, as well as in-kind assistance provided to countries in need via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The rescEU reserve is hosted by Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Romania and Sweden who are responsible for procuring the material, while the Commission covers 100% of the costs and coordinates distribution.

Publication date 12/10/2020