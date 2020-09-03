Coronavirus: EU channels assistance to Montenegro and Kosovo

Responding to a request via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Slovenia has offered surgical masks and different kinds of disinfectant to Montenegro and Kosovo.

This support comes on top of protective equipment and other items sent by Austria and Estonia to Montenegro via the Civil Protection Mechanism, as well as the delivery of 37,000 masks from the rescEU medical stockpile earlier this year.

The EU will coordinate and co-finance the delivery of these offers to Montenegro and Kosovo.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “The coronavirus pandemic is not over and the EU remains committed to help tackle it both inside and outside its borders. I am grateful to Slovenia for their generosity towards Montenegro and Kosovo, this is true European solidarity in action.”

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has already coordinated the delivery of assistance to 20 countries during this pandemic.