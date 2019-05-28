28 May 2019

The Voluntary Guidelines: Securing our rights - Mongolia

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 22 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.64 MB)

1. INTRODUCTION INTRODUCTION

The Voluntary Guidelines on the Responsible Governance of Tenure of Land, Fisheries and Forests in the Context of National Food Security were endorsed by the Committee on World Food Security in May 2012.

These Voluntary Guidelines have been described as a catalyst leading to improvements in the conditions under which land and natural resources are held in the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors. The Guidelines address problems of weak governance of tenure and the growing pressure on natural resources, thereby assisting countries to achieve food security for all.

FAO has been working in more than 58 countries providing technical assistance, training and capacity development, as well as support to the assessment, formulation and implementation of the relevant national policies and laws.

This case study gives an overview of the procedures and institutions now in place in Mongolia that, influenced by the Voluntary Guidelines, recognize and promote equal land rights. Though context specific, the study shares actions that could be replicated in different settings.

Raising awareness about the Voluntary Guidelines in Mongolia stimulated dialogue to improve tenure governance in the country. The Guidelines have accelerated the preparation of formal legislation related to pastoral land, to secure the legitimate tenure rights of nomad herders. This process, in which conflicting interests must be considered, is long and complex but the Guidelines are playing a vital role in putting globally recognized principles into action on the ground.

The Voluntary Guidelines were introduced in Mongolia in 2014 through funds provided by the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.