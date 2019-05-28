The Voluntary Guidelines: Securing our rights - Mongolia

1. INTRODUCTION INTRODUCTION

The Voluntary Guidelines on the Responsible Governance of Tenure of Land, Fisheries and Forests in the Context of National Food Security were endorsed by the Committee on World Food Security in May 2012.

These Voluntary Guidelines have been described as a catalyst leading to improvements in the conditions under which land and natural resources are held in the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors. The Guidelines address problems of weak governance of tenure and the growing pressure on natural resources, thereby assisting countries to achieve food security for all.

FAO has been working in more than 58 countries providing technical assistance, training and capacity development, as well as support to the assessment, formulation and implementation of the relevant national policies and laws.

This case study gives an overview of the procedures and institutions now in place in Mongolia that, influenced by the Voluntary Guidelines, recognize and promote equal land rights. Though context specific, the study shares actions that could be replicated in different settings.

Raising awareness about the Voluntary Guidelines in Mongolia stimulated dialogue to improve tenure governance in the country. The Guidelines have accelerated the preparation of formal legislation related to pastoral land, to secure the legitimate tenure rights of nomad herders. This process, in which conflicting interests must be considered, is long and complex but the Guidelines are playing a vital role in putting globally recognized principles into action on the ground.

The Voluntary Guidelines were introduced in Mongolia in 2014 through funds provided by the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany.