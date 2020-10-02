UNICEF Mongolia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5: 13 August to 21 September 2020

Situation in numbers

312 Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. No community transmission

302 COVID-19 recovered

16 Children infected with COVID-19 (ages 5–18)

884,787 Children resumed school and kindergarten on 1 September 2020

Highlights

Across Mongolia, 884,787 children (433,545 girls, 451,242 boys) were reached with COVID-19 risk communication and community engagement materials.

Schools and kindergartens reopened on 1 September 2020. UNICEF supported the reopening by providing hand sanitizer to 1,348 kindergartens, 820 schools and 532 dormitories nationwide through the Ministry of Education and Science (MoES).

UNICEF also supported the development of a teacher’s guide on remedial classes for all levels of general education nationwide, which is being used for the new academic year where the first month is dedicated to remedial classes.

With funding support from UNICEF, the Government of Japan, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), personal protective equipment with a value of US$239,380 was handed over to the Ministry of Health (MoH) for 262 front-line health care workers for an estimated use of 63 days.

In partnership with MoH, essential nutrition supplies with a value of US$150,000 have been distributed to all primary and secondary health facilities in six districts in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor, Gobi-Altai,

Zavkhan and Khuvsgul as well as to the National Centre for Maternal and Child Health (NCMCH). Approximately 120,170 children aged under 5 will benefit from these essential supplies.