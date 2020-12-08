UNFPA Mongolia - Situation Report #6 on COVID-19 response, Reporting period: November 16 -30, 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 15 November, the State Emergency Commission (SEC) has identified a total of eight clusters of COVID-19 transmission: two in Ulaanbaatar City and one in Selenge, Darkhan-Uul, Gobisumber, Orkhon, Dornogobi and Arkhangai provinces respectively. The clusters are linked with close and secondary contacts of an index case of COVID-19. The government has taken swift action including contact tracing, the immediate testing of identified contacts, the isolation of contacts, quarantine, and treatment of positive cases.

A state of all-out readiness, with lockdown measures, was in place until 6am, 1 December. Movements were controlled in the city and only employees in 13 priority sectors were allowed to travel to and from their place of work.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, the government has organized random and targeted surveillance testing at various sites to determine whether there is wider community transmission; it has concluded that Mongolia is dealing with cluster transmission.

The Prime Minister addressed citizens requesting that they follow the government and SEC’s directives and urged everyone to stay at home, wear masks, maintain physical distancing if going outside for essential services, and to wash their hands.

Parliament, the government, SEC, and other state organizations are using online platforms for sessions and meetings, and maintaining safe distancing when meeting in-person.

On 30 November, through the Cabinet’s ad-hoc meeting, it was decided to extend lockdown measures in Ulaanbaatar City, Arkhangai and Selenge provinces until 11 December. The decision was based on the recommendations of SEC and the risk assessment of COVID-19 transmission.

SEC holds regular meetings every day and updates the public with its decisions through selected media channels. The COVID-19 Emergency Responses Headquarter issues daily briefs on the COVID-19 situation in Mongolia.