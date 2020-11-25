UNFPA Mongolia - Situation Report #5 on COVID-19 response, Reporting period: November 1-15, 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 11 November 2020, Mongolia reported its first case of local transmission of COVID-19. As of November 15 2020, the country had reported a cumulative number of 428 cases since the beginning of the outbreak in January 2020. The State Emergency Commission (SEC) has identified three clusters: in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar (UB) originating from a truck driver; at the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) (one case); and among health personnel at COVID-19 quarantine facilities. The confirmed positive cases among health workers is of concern because it may lead to a shortage of health personnel and the disruption of health services.

Repatriates, who are isolated upon arrival to Mongolia, continue to be tested and quarantined and treated at the NCCD if tests return positive.

Due to the lockdown of UB city, many citizens have raised concerns about the food supply and economic shocks. The demand for meat significantly increased when the lockdown began. The government has been reassuring the public about the adequacy of resources and supplies, but when the distribution of reserve meat – which is usually cheaper than fresh meat – started on 15 November, infection, prevention and control (IPC) measures, including physical distancing, were not observed due to long queues.

The number of domestic violence calls decreased when the lockdown started, which may be in part due to the ban on alcohol sales