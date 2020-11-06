UNFPA Mongolia - Situation Report #4 on COVID-19 response, Reporting period: October 1-31, 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of October 31, 2020, the country has 346 cases of COVID19 with 313 treated and recovered, and with 33 patients in the National Center for Communicable Diseases. There are 3,212 people in mandatory quarantine, total number of tests that have been carried out since the outbreak of COVID-19 are 89,325.

FUNDING OVERVIEW

Funds required: $2,015,777.5

Funds mobilized: $2,015,777.5

Funding gap: $0 UNFPA

Mongolia Country Office’s (CO) estimated funds required for the COVID-19 response for 2020 is $2,015,777.5. To date, the CO has successfully mobilized a total of $2,015,777.5 from core and non-core resources for the COVID-19 response and there is no funding gap for 2020. Funds from non-core resources include funding from the Luxembourg Cooperation ($392,547.47), Rio Tinto LLC ($602,000), the Government of Japan –as part of the agreement between UNFPA and UNICEF – ($80,000), the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund ($100,000), the Swiss Development Cooperation ($100,000), and UNFPA Regular Resources ($60,000). Reprogrammed funding for the COVID-19 response includes funding from UNFPA Regular Resources ($92,231.29), from the private sector ($79,465), from Gobi Oyu Development Support Fund ($10,000), and from the Swiss Development Cooperation ($499,533.75).