TİKA Provided Food Parcels to 2000 Families in Mongolia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed food parcels and hygiene products to 2000 families in Mongolia in order to support the fight against COVID-19.

As part of the project implemented by TİKA, a total of 2000 food parcels were distributed to the General Authority for Development of Persons with Disabilities and low-income families in the municipalities of Bayangol, Bayanzürkh, Nalaikh, Khan Uul, Songino Khairkhan, Sükhbaatar, and Chingeltei in Ulaanbaatar. The food parcels were delivered to families at a ceremony held on “Tsagaan Sar (White Moon),” the most important national holiday in Mongolia.

The ceremony was attended by Zülfikar Sarkıt, Mongolia’s Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection; Emrah Ustaömer, TİKA’s Ulaanbaatar Coordinator; and the representatives of the social welfare agencies of municipalities.

In his speech at the ceremony, Zülfikar Sarkıt, Mongolia’s Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, said, “TİKA always supports Mongolia by implementing projects in different fields. Low-income families needed food aid due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the country. As our Ministry could not provide sufficient food aid to these families, we submitted our request to TİKA. Thankfully, TİKA accepted our request. We are very pleased with this support, which is provided on a religious holiday that is very important for the people of Mongolia and celebrated by sharing food as a ritual. We would like to thank the Government of Turkey and TİKA.”