QRCS provides shelters for vulnerable families in Mongolia [EN/AR]

October 7th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has implemented a Coronavirus (COVID-19) response project in Mongolia, with a view to supporting the vulnerable families affected by the pandemic. Co-implemented with the Mongolian Red Cross Society (MRCS), the project is part of a large-scale program to support Coronavirus control efforts in 22 countries.

The $20,000 project involves providing shelter and nonfood items for the poor families that lost their homes due to lack if income, amid lockdown and precautionary measures. The beneficiaries were selected by Mongolia’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

According to progress reports, the contracted traditional shelters and the household items were purchased under a public tender and delivered as per the announced specifications. A total of 28 families, or around 200 persons, benefited from the project in many parts of the country, including Ulaanbaatar City, Sukhbaatar Province, and Khentii Province.

The beneficiaries who met the criteria were as follows: 11 vulnerable households with disabled members, 5 single elderly people, 7 vulnerable households with more than 4 children, and 5 single mothers with more than 2 children. QRCS’s initiative to back the fellow National Societies in 22 countries across six continents is aimed at protecting 320,000 persons against the virus, with a total budget of QR 2,236,827.

These countries are: Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Laos, Vanuatu, Ethiopia, Chad, Senegal, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Mali, Sierra Leone, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru, and Panama.

The list of activities conducted by QRCS in support of those countries includes provision of equipment and supplies for health facilities, provision of medicines and medical supplies, protection for medical professionals and volunteers, provision of food and shelter for families worst affected by loss of income, and provision of protective supplies (masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc.).

