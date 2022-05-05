Mongolia: Sustainable Livelihoods Project and Second Sustainable Livelihoods Project, Report No. 169867, March 31, 2022

Summary

Background and Description

Despite strong macroeconomic growth in recent years, Mongolia has struggled to translate this growth into increased household welfare, especially for poor people. The disconnect is largely explained by (i) heavy reliance on the mining sector, which accounts for only a small share of employment; and (ii) low productivity of the livestock sector, which is the biggest employer in Mongolia and is the mainstay of a quarter of the population (IMF 2019). Mongolia is one of the most sparsely populated countries globally, making the provision of essential services (such as health, education, heating, and water supply and sanitation) to rural residents challenging and costly. Livestock- based livelihoods are vulnerable to numerous sectoral weaknesses, along with exogenous shocks and stresses. Value chains are fraught with technical challenges in meeting basic quality, animal health, and sanitation standards and challenges related to market access and price fluctuations. In addition, extreme climatic events, especially dzud (severe winter weather disasters), have triggered episodes of catastrophic livestock mortality, while pastoral livelihoods are increasingly threatened by pasture degradation and climate change.

In 2002, after a particularly harsh dzud in which almost one-third of the country’s livestock perished, the government of Mongolia and the World Bank embarked on the three-phased Sustainable Livelihoods Program (SLP). The program aimed to address the vulnerability of pastoral livelihoods and increase public and private investment in rural communities in Mongolia. This is a Project Performance Assessment Report of the first and second phases of the program.