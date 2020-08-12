Mongolia: Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 4

Highlights

• In partnership with the Ministry of Health, the National Centre for Public Health and local health departments, UNICEF is organizing child feeding programmes in target areas covering 604 children with moderate acute malnutrition, iron deficiency and rickets.

• Nutrition screening and counselling services reached 5,209 children under age 5.

• UNICEF procured enough nutrition essential supplies – including therapeutic milk, therapeutic spread, ready-to-use therapeutic food (biscuits) – to treat 2,200 children with severe acute malnutrition.

• UNICEF provided hygiene supplies including hand soaps, hand sanitizers and disinfectant materials to 67 quarantine centers and 11 border entry points operating across Mongolia.

• UNICEF-supported COVID-19 prevention messages for children, adolescents and their parents reached over 1.8 million people over the last two months.

• A United Nations joint effort to support the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Sports (MECSS) to establish an e-learning portal for pre-primary and basic education is in progress to develop 104 pieces of interactive content as a supplement to TV-based learning.