Mongolia: Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 2

Highlights

As of 5 June 2020, no local transmission has been detected in the country and 191 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, including five children, of which 70 have recovered.

Schools and kindergartens will remain closed until 1 September 2020, directly impacting more than 900,000 children under the age of 18, with limited alternative care arrangements for the most vulnerable children.

The impact of COVID-19 on households and businesses, especially tourism and the cashmere industry, is increasing. As a consequence, 8,000 people had lost their jobs by the end of the first quarter 2020, meaning at least the same number of households losing their income.

Mongolia: situation in numbers

191 Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases COVID-19 recovered

5 Children infected with COVID-19 (ages 8–15)

2 Pregnant women infected with COVID-19

Situation overview and humanitarian needs

Due to the high risk and considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Government of Mongolia has extended the period of a heightened state of readiness for another month until 30 June 2020. This includes the closure of all education facilities until 1 September 2020 and the suspension of all international flights. The international borders remain closed until 30 June 2020 and only charter planes to repatriate Mongolian citizens who were abroad are allowed to land. Upon arrival, passengers follow strict protocols including quarantine for three weeks followed by two weeks of self-isolation.

The socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 on the people of Mongolia is increasing: according to a National Statistics Office publication on COVID-19 and the economy in Mongolia, revenue in the hotel business and services such as restaurants declined by 43 and 20 per cent respectively in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019. Inflation of food prices is rising and reached 7.8 per cent in April 2020, thus exposing children from the poorest families to food insecurity and malnutrition.

To reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Cabinet meeting held on 6 May 2020 decided to release a stimulus package to support herders’ revenue and domestic production of cashmere. It was also decided to top up grants for vulnerable groups within the population.