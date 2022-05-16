Mongolia: Monitoring mobility in Dundgovi Aimag, 2022

Previous IOM studies have found that a combination of complex effects including land degradation and climate change are altering traditional livelihood patterns in Mongolia. In a context of increased frequency of droughts and dzuds, the lack of job opportunities, inadequate living conditions, and the dependency of the rural population on livestock reduced the rural population's ability to earn a living. At the same time, this situation increased migration to urban areas and other aimags in unprecedented and unexplored ways. These emerging migration patterns created a large discrepancy between census data, registration data, and actual number of people living in the various baghs in Mongolia. With this study, IOM and NSO intend to use the Mobility Tracking (MT) methodology of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) toolbox to track the real number of people living in the various baghs in Dundgovi aimags.