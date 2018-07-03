Mongolia Household Economy Assessment (HEA) Baseline Profiles for Sukhbaatar Steppe and Arkhangai High Mountain Livestock Livelihood Zones and Mongolia Scenario Analysis for 2017-18 and 2018-19 [EN/MN]

Summary

This report presents the results of HEA (household economy analysis) baselines conducted in October-November 2017 and an HEA outcome analysis (OA) desk-based exercise conducted in January 2018 for two livelihood zones in two provinces of Mongolia.

This work was carried out for People in Need (PIN) in order to gain up-to-date and in depth understanding of the livelihoods and means of survival for different wealth groups in the communities where PIN and Mercy Corps work and the seasonality of livelihoods strategies.

This report contains three sections. The first two sections contain the HEA baseline results for two livelihood zones.

The third section of this report contains the results of the outcome analysis. The OA scenarios were produced as part of an OA training, which included training and analysis sessions. The main objective was to use HEA outcome analysis to project the household economy situation during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 years in two livelihood zones and to provide evidence to inform policy and programming in response to immediate needs and the longer-term development of sustainable livelihoods.