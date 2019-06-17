Mongolia - Flood (IFRC, Mongolian red Cross Society, ICC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 17 Jun 2019 — View Original
- On 15 June, floods affected several parts of Mongolia, including Ulaanbaatar.
- As of 16 June, one person has died in Tuv Province (central Mongolia), while several roads, buildings and an electric sub-station were damaged by flood waters. Initial assessments estimate that approximately 500 people are affected.
- Local search and rescue team have been sent to the affected areas and the local population evacuated.
- Moderate rainfall is forecast over central and northern provinces over 17-18 June.