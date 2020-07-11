Mongolia: Flash Floods - Information bulletin

This bulletin is being issued for information and reflects the current situation and details available at this time.

The Mongolian Red Cross Society (MRCS), with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), will seek funding through DREF activation to provide support to the affected population.

The situation Flash floods occurred in several parts of Mongolia due to prolonged heavy rainfall which started since 17 June 2020 and is expected to continue until the end of July as officials stated. The rainfall is averaged to be 33-39 millimeters across the country and highest sum of precipitation was recorded to be 69 millimeters in Dzuunmod city in Tuv province on 21 June 2020 and 85 millimeters in Khutagt soum in Bulgan province on 8 July 2020. From 17 June to until now the following damages and loss were caused by the flash floods:

Three gers in three neighboring households in Khutag-Undur soum of Bulgan province were washed away due to flash floods on 17 June. The gers were damaged beyond repair and no casualties reported.

Seven homes and two streets in Murun city of Khuvsgul province submerged in water due to break in the dam wall of drainage ditch caused by flash floods.

The road between Tuv province and Govisumber province were highly affected by the flash floods and Dzuunmod city in Tuv province was completely washed by severe flash flood on 21 June 2020. The below table show the loss caused by flash floods in Tuv province.

The prolonged rain across the country is affecting both urban and rural areas in Mongolia. In Ulaanbaatar the capital of Mongolia, certain areas have been severely damaged and immersed by heavy rain and causing massive stress among the citizens. There are a few old bridges, roads and avenues in Ulaanbaatar which were built without sewage system and these bridges, roads and avenues are most severely affected, Water and sewerage authority is taking timely actions to recover the rain damage and drain the water. In rural areas, currently, the road from Murun city in Khuvsgul province to Bulgan city in Bulgan province, Ulaanbaatar city to Lun soum in Tuv province have been partially damaged and movement has been partially prohibited. Naadam is the Mongolian national holiday which falls between 11 to 14 July 2020 and these two main roads are mostly used by local tourists. Traffic police is warning the public to be extremely careful as the main roads for local travelers are severely damaged to prevent from traffic accident. Joint press conference was held on 9 July by the National Agency for Environmental monitoring and Meteorology and National Emergency Management Agency. The agencies have announced possibility of the high precipitation from 10 to 15 July 2020 and warned the public to prevent from potential natural hazard and travel safely during the holiday.

Capital emergency commission organized a meeting on 2 July and discussed what actions to taken to recover the raindamaged areas and structures in Ulaanbaatar. City governor has formally announced that recovery activities will be implemented in intensified manner. Search and rescue activities are being done by the local emergency management agencies in different locations and works are being done to repair the damages to the road and infrastructures. Emergency warning is being distributed by both National Agency for Meteorology, Environment Monitoring and National Emergency Management Agency.