Mongolia: Flash Floods Information Bulletin

The situation

On 15 June 2019, heavy precipitation was expected to run across the country. At around 15:00 hours, torrential rain poured on central area of the country including Ulaanbaatar city and nearby provinces including Tuv province. The heavy rainfall caused flash floods in the following soums; Lun, Bayantsogt, and Bayankhangai in Tuv province. The speed of the wind and measurement of the rain have not yet confirmed by National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring (NAMEM). Even though the early warning had been disseminated by NAMEM, the Mongolian Red Cross Society (MRCS) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), there were still unfortunate incidents. Tuv province is the nearest province to Ulaanbaatar city and the road between Ulaanbaatar city and Tuv province is one of the roads with the heaviest traffic. Due to the rain, many vehicles had to stop and park in the side of the road forming a huge line of vehicles. The road between Bayankhangai soum to Lun soum was partially damaged covering approximately three kilometers long. According to the Local Emergency Management Agency (LEMA), they are receiving many calls from passengers and drivers who are stuck with their vehicles in the water and mud.

An electric sub-station was damaged due to a strong gust in Lun soum in Tuv province and “Power Distribution Network” state-owned company engineers are working to repair the damage. Many gers and houses are affected in Bayankhangai and Bayantsogt soums. The number of buildings and structures affected by floods is still uncertain, but it is confirmed that two buildings were collapsed in Bayantsogt soum. According to MRCS Red Cross branch in Tuv province, many herders lost their livestock in the floods and number of dead or lost livestock is still yet to be finalized. Four people were missing due to the floods and three have been rescued by LEMA, but a 4-year-old girl was found dead by LEMA in the morning of 16 June 2019. When further information is available, LEMA is mobilizing it search and rescue team to the affected sites and evacuating affected population with the support from Local Police Agency (LPA) and Local Governor’s office. Any movement to Lun soum in Tuv province or transpassing is prohibited by respective authority.

Red Cross and Red Crescent Action

MRCS Red Cross branch In Tuv province has alerted its Branch Disaster Response Team (BDRT) members and National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) are on standby to provide assistance. MRCS will continue to update relevant parties as and when more information is available.

The IFRC Country Cluster Support Team (CCST) in Beijing and IFRC Asia Pacific Regional Office in Kuala Lumpur are providing technical support to MRCS, monitoring and analyzing the disaster impact, supporting communications and media relation needs as well as maintaining close coordination with related agencies and other humanitarian actors to monitor and responding to the needs on the ground.