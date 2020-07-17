Mongolia
Mongolia - Flash floods (IFRC, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 July 2020)
- Since mid July, prolonged heavy rain caused flash floods across most of the country, resulting in casualties and damage to houses and public infrastructure.
- According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), 10 people died in 3 Provinces. Over 3,300 households have been affected by the flash floods events and many main roads and bridges connecting Khuvsgul, Ulaanbaatar, Arkhangai, Murun cities were severely damaged. Public infrastructure in several areas of Ulaanbaatar capital city was damaged due to severe waterlogging.
- Light to moderate rain is forecast over central and eastern Mongolia on 17-18 July.