Mongolia: Flash Floods - Final Report (Operation n° MDRMN012)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Flash floods washed across the country due to prolonged heavy rainfall since middle of July to middle of August 2020. The rainfall was averaged to be 50 to 60 millimeters across the country and the highest sum of precipitation was 85 millimeters shower in Bulgan province on 8 July. The flash floods and heavy rain severely affected over 3,570 households and essential infrastructure including some main roads, bridges and electricity sub-stations in 11 provinces and three districts across the country. The hardest hit of the flash floods occurred during 11 to 15 July, when flash floods occurred in Uvs, Khentii, and Tuv provinces. The provinces and districts affected by flash flood include Arkhangai, Orkhon, Tuv, Uvs, Khuvsgul, Khentii, Darkhan-Uul, Dornod, Govi-Altai, Tuv, Selenge, Umnugovi provinces and Bagakhangai, Bayanzurkh, and Sukhbaatar districts. As mentioned before, the major hits occurred in Uvs, Khentii, Tuv, Khuvsgul provinces and Bayanzurkh, Sukhbaatar districts.

Due to the flash flood, roads from Ulaangom soum to Bukhmurun, Davst, Sagil, and Turgen soum in Uvs and the Burat Bridge in Bayan-Ulgii province were damaged and inaccessible, all traveling using the said roads were limited for 48 hours. The roads were completely accessible on 29 July 2020.

Hence it was tourist season, approximately more than 2,000 local tourists in flooded provinces especially Uvs and Khentii provinces were stranded and for the time-being, was accommodated in hotels and school dorms. The disabled, pregnant, and people with other chronic diseases were transferred by helicopter.

The prolonged rain across the country affected both urban and rural areas in Mongolia. In Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, certain areas were severely damaged and immersed by heavy rain, which caused massive stress on the citizens. During the rain from June to July, about 14,000 square meters of public area, 7,300 square meters of sidewalk and 13,100 meters of bitumen road were damaged. In Ulaanbaatar, Bagakhangai, Sukhbaatar and Bayanzurkh districts, which were most severely affected, more than 200 households had been severely affected by flash flooding. The heavy rain started showering from 8 July and last for three weeks, which caused flash floods in multiple areas in Ulaanbaatar. Also it was stated by Capital Emergency Management Agency that people going on holiday vacations were in great risk of drowning when they swim in the river or basin after consuming alcohol or with their children unattended in the water.