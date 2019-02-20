Mongolia: Flash floods Emergency Plan of Action Final Report DREF Operation (MDRMN008)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Between July 10 to July 15, heavy rainfall caused flash flooding that swept across various parts of the country including 12 provinces (Bayan-Ulgii, Selenge, Tuv, Khovd, Uvurkhangai, Arkhangai, Bulgan, Dornod, Khuvsgul, Sukhbaatar, Zavkhan, Dornogovi). Roughly, 2,264 households had been affected in total and out of the affected areas, Bayan-Ulgii province had been the most severely affected that 929 households (approximately 3,500 people) had been directly affected by the flooding which caused severe damage to vital Infrastructure, property, livestock and crops. In BayanUlgii province, out of 530 households who had been severely affected by the flooding, 185 households (668 people) were evacuated into 8 temporary shelters, 345 households (1844 people) were evacuated to safe areas. Pit toilets are most commonly used in the flooded areas and most of the toilets had been overflown by the flood water contaminating the area and drinking water sources. The LEMA had mobilized over 600 people and 100 units of technical equipment to the affected area to drain the flood water, restore flood-gates, dams and remove the concrete debris left by mudflow and flood sanitation infrastructure. In Bayan-Ulgii, 260 hectares of thick contaminated mud and debris had covered the flooded area and the affected population had been provided with safe drinking water by water trucks. A needs assessment and registration of the beneficiaries had been conducted by the multi-agency team including MRCS and other NGOs, governmental units in the area in Bayan-Ulgii. NDRT and BDRT members were deployed to other provinces to assess the situation. The affected people were in urgent need for shelter, food, non-food items (NFIs), water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), and health assistance.

The initial operational plan was to assist 475 households in the affected areas, but MRCS had been requested by the State Emergency Commission officially on 19 July 2018, to scale up relief assistance to the flood affected provinces. A detailed assessment was conducted subsequently by MRCS, confirming that there are needs in other locations which were not covered under initial DREF operation. Thus, in addition to the initial DREF operation, which covers Uvurkhangai, Khovd provinces, the MRCS requested for a second DREF allocation to support sustainable interventions to assist 430 households in 10 more provinces (Arkhangai, Bulgan, Dornod, Khuvsgul, Sukhbaatar, Umnugovi, Zavkhan, Dornogovi, Selenge, Tuv) extending the operation timeframe to four months. As the plan of action is updated, number of people to be assisted increased from 2,220 to 4,098 people.